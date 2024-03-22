ADVERTISEMENT

Cusat, NCMRWF ink deal

March 22, 2024 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - KOCHI

The MoU was signed at an event organised at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research.

The Hindu Bureau

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop models that will help in meeting challenges in the field of atmospheric science. It will also help improve existing space science models. The MoU was signed at an event organised at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR). Projects have been initiated involving researchers of both the institutions as part of the partnership, according to a release.

