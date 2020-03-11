COVID-19: private hospitals in city to follow protocol

Deserted: A lone shop owner at Mattancherry Jew Street waits for customers. The COVID-19 threat has resulted in a sharp decline in the number of tourists visiting the area.

Kochi

11 March 2020 00:44 IST

People with fever, cold, and cough to be treated separately

Private hospitals in the city have taken measures to ensure that people with fever, cold and cough are treated separately in a room, where they will be examined by specialists in infectious diseases.

In case of any suspected COVID-19 case, the district health authorities will be informed. However, isolation services will be provided in the hospital itself. Protocol will be followed as instructed by the State government and all tests will be conducted by the health authorities.

Dr. K.V. Beena, who is in-charge of the Command Centre at Amrita hospital, said that all entry points at the hospital were being monitored.

Aster Medcity has provided a separate entry for those coming with fever. “We are using the international patient entry for the purpose,” said the hospital spokesperson.

Medical Trust Hospital started fever clinic as per the government guideline. A patient coming to the OP would have a verbal screening and those with fever and cough and cold symptoms will be taken to the clinic.

Collector S. Suhas said that isolation beds had been identified in various parts of the district.

District Hospital, Aluva, General Hospital in Moovattupuzha, Nursing College, MOSC Medical College, Kolencherry, are among the places where isolation beds and ICUs have been identified.