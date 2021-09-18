COVID-19 patient not given proper treatment at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, says family

KOCHI

18 September 2021 19:31 IST

While family members say body was found infested with maggots, hospital authorities say they have proof to show body had no wounds or bedsores

The family members of an 86-year-old COVID-19 patient who died at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, on September 14 have alleged that the body was found infested with maggots when it was taken for cremation.

However, the hospital authorities rejected the allegations while stating that they had proof to show that the body had no wounds or bedsores. The death occurred around 12.10 a.m. on September 14 and the body was shifted to the mortuary by 3 a.m. The mortuary was working properly, they said. The management said the complaint was part of efforts to tarnish the image of the hospital.

The patient, a resident of Kunnathunad, was admitted at the hospital on September 5. The family members alleged that he was not given proper treatment at the hospital despite his poor health condition. They also accused the hospital management of not reporting the death on time. He was first admitted at the Taluk Hospital in Perumbavoor and was later shifted to the Medical College Hospital after his condition worsened.

The family members have filed a complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding action against those responsible for the alleged lapse.