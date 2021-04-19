COVID-19 cases on upward spiral in Ernakulam

KOCHI

2,835 more people infected; active caseload surges to 14,472

For the second consecutive day, Ernakulam recorded over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, with 2,835 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday. The active caseload has shot up to 14,472, a six-fold increase from April 1 when the figure was at 2,401.

Thripunithura recorded the most number of new cases on Sunday with 88 people testing positive. This was followed by Thrikkakara with 74 cases and Maradu with 68. Three health workers were among those who were infected.

While 355 people tested negative on Sunday, 30,496 people remain in quarantine. For testing, 14,446 samples were collected. The district’s positivity rate has been hovering at a little over 19% on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, the test positivity rate in Ernakulam was 19.33%, well over the State average of 16.77% on the day.

The number of people recovering at home has increased to 10,147. At first-line and second-line treatment centres, 367 people are recuperating, while 763 patients are admitted at private hospitals. At COVID treatment centres at government facilities, 308 patients are recovering. A total of 52 people are admitted at the naval hospital, INHS Sanjivani.

According to figures from the district surveillance unit, 60.7% of the active cases are asymptomatic, excluding people who tested positive on Sunday. “We are yet to receive all results from the mass testing drive. Once we do get more results on Monday, we are expecting the number of cases to increase further,” said Dr. N.K. Kuttappan, District Medical Officer. “The district surveillance unit will prepare a surge action plan based on a projection of cases for the next few weeks. Accordingly, more beds with oxygen supply will have to be readied, along with additional FLTCs and domiciliary care centres,” he said. The spread of the infection was currently seen across the district, though areas such as the Kochi Corporation were found to be more vulnerable due to the high population, he added.

In Kochi Corporation limits, Fort Kochi registered 66 new cases, Palluruthy 54, Vyttila 35, Thoppumpady 31 and Elamakkara 30. Mattancherry and Palarivattom recorded 29 new cases each. Mayor M. Anilkumar said an FLTC at Palluruthy had begun functioning, while another was already functioning at Mattancherry. Two more FLTCs, including one at a hall in Kaloor, would begin functioning soon, he said. A meeting of representatives of merchants’ associations, trade unions, religious groups and Corporation officials would be convened on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the Corporation area, he added.

Vaccination

Since existing stock of the two vaccines for COVID-19 has depleted, vaccines were administered only at four centres on Sunday. The district has received 30,000 doses of Covishield on Sunday and the doses will be distributed to vaccination centres on Monday. Considering non-availability of stock at most centres, the pace of the vaccination drive would pick up only once more stock was received, said officials.