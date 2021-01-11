COVID-19: 650 test positive, 718 recover in Ernakulam

Kochi

11 January 2021 01:21 IST

As many as 650 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and 718 recovered in the district on Sunday.

The source of infection of 63 people could not be traced. Seven health workers have newly tested positive.

Thrikkakara recorded 34 new cases of the infection, Perumbavoor registered 20 and Angamaly 18. A total of 25,641 people remain in quarantine. The district’s active case load is 8,990.

For testing, 4,707 samples were sent on Sunday. Of the people recovering from the infection, 49 are at the Government Medical College Hospital and 68 patients are at the PVS Hospital. At Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, 23 patients are being treated, while 601 patients are at private hospitals. At second-line treatment centres, 320 people are being monitored while 234 people are at first-line treatment centres.