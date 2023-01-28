Court dismisses bail plea of head cook of erring hotel in North Paravur

January 28, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Additional Sessions Judge-II at the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court has dismissed the bail plea of the head cook at Majlis hotel in North Paravur who was arrested after over 100 persons fell ill after consuming food from the eatery on January 16.

The court accepted the apprehension of the Public Prosecutor that he might tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses, if released on bail. Hassainar, 50, a native of Patla, Kasaragod, was arrested by the North Paravur police on January 18 for making various food items using stale meat, chicken, and eggs.

In the order dismissing the bail plea, the judge observed that the offences alleged against Hassainar were grave in nature. The incident had occurred amid the government’s ongoing campaign against restaurants and eateries selling contaminated food, it said.

The court also recalled that tests held at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, had detected the presence of Salmonella bacteria in the stale food items. Food poisoning was reported in those who consumed mayonnaise, ‘al-fahm’, ‘manthi’, ‘peri-peri manthi’, and mixed fried rice from the eatery near the municipal office building. The infection was found mostly in those who had mayonnaise made from raw eggs.

ADVERTISEMENT