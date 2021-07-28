Council nod for marketing complex project in Thrikkakara

Kochi

28 July 2021 20:24 IST

Municipality to open fair price shop ahead of Onam season

The Thrikkakara municipal council has accorded sanction for building a market complex, including a fish sales centre, as per plans submitted in early June this year. The online council meeting on Tuesday accorded sanction for the project, which is estimated to cost about ₹27.80 lakh.

Municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said the municipality planned to open a fair price shop to sell provisions, vegetables and fruits ahead of the Onam season.

She said the normal offline meeting of the council could not be held as COVID-19 test positivity rate ranged around 11% in the municipal area.

The municipal council also approved a decision to open a Unani medical care centre in cooperation with the Thrikkakara Municipal Cooperative Hospital. The facility will come up at the old complex of the cooperative hospital near the District Collectorate.

Opposition Left Democratic Front boycotted the online council meeting demanding that an offline meet be held to decide on crucial projects in the municipality. P.C. Manoop, an independent councillor, who is now aligned with the LDF said that the decisions were taken while the opposition boycotted the council meeting.

The council meeting was held in the midst of allegations that the municipal authorities had sanctioned the killing of dogs to contain the canine population on the streets even as the Infopark police have arrested four persons in connection with the incident. Twenty-five dog carcasses were recovered from a municipal dumping yard. The dogs were killed at the behest of the municipal authorities, alleged T.K. Sajeeve of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.