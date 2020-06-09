KochiKALPETTA 09 June 2020 20:43 IST
Control rooms to be set up
Updated: 09 June 2020 20:43 IST
A meeting, chaired by District Collector Adeela Abdulla, here on Tuesday decided to set up control rooms in all civic bodies in the district to tackle rain-related issues.
The civic bodies were asked to ensure the services of volunteers. The authorities should ensure the supply of fuel. The District Tourism Promotion Council should complete maintenance works of its boats urgently.
The meet also directed the civic bodies to desilt rivers for the smooth flow of water.
Senior officials of various departments, people’s representatives and officials of civic bodies attended the meeting.
