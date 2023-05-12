Contemporary writings should connect with readers: Pinarayi Vijayan

May 12, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said literary works that failed to map the lives of human beings and connect with their minds would be forgotten with the passage of time.

“We must introspect whether life has gone missing from contemporary writings. Literary works would not stand the test of time through the use of techniques in writing. It should be linked to the minds and lives of human beings,” he said in his inaugural address at the Yuvadhara Youth Literature Festival at Fort Kochi.

Recalling that the works of renowned authors such as Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, Thakazhi, and Thoppil Bhasi continued to remain in the hearts of readers, Mr. Vijayan said contemporary writers should think whether their works were able to create an intensity that was visible in the writings of yesteryear stalwarts. “Only a few characters in contemporary literature have touched the minds of the readers,” he said.

