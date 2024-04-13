Consumers urged to refrigerate milk to ensure quality

April 13, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam regional union of milk producers’ cooperative has alerted dealers and users to refrigerate milk to ensure quality amid rising temperature.

The cooperative said if a customer detected a milk packet not cool enough, the content should be immediately boiled and used. The cooperative assured customers that milk sold by it was handled with utmost care to ensure quality. Milk collected by cooperatives from various localities goes through processing under the best technology to ensure quality and freshness, it added.

