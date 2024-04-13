ADVERTISEMENT

Consumers urged to refrigerate milk to ensure quality

April 13, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam regional union of milk producers’ cooperative has alerted dealers and users to refrigerate milk to ensure quality amid rising temperature.

The cooperative said if a customer detected a milk packet not cool enough, the content should be immediately boiled and used. The cooperative assured customers that milk sold by it was handled with utmost care to ensure quality. Milk collected by cooperatives from various localities goes through processing under the best technology to ensure quality and freshness, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / dairy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US