Congress to reorganise booth committees

Kochi

10 January 2021 23:15 IST

Political climate in district favourable for party, says AICC secretary

All booth committees of the Congress in Ernakulam will have to be restructured before January 26, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Ivan D’souza has said.

The political climate in the district is favourable for the Congress, and the party can win all the seats if it succeeds in addressing its organisational issues, he added.

Addressing a District Congress Committee (DCC) meeting, Mr. D’souza said party leaders should pay attention to the functioning of booth committees.

“The Assembly elections will be an appraisal of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), and people’s resentment against the State government will reflect in the polls. The BJP, which is out to destroy the country, shall not be given a foothold in the State,” he said.

The Congress has put up an impressive show in the civic polls in the district, Mr. D’souza said.

DCC president T.J. Vinod, MLA, presided over the meeting. Benny Behanan and Hibi Eden, MPs, and V.D. Satheesan, P.T. Thomas, V.P. Sajeendran, and Anvar Sadath, MLAs, were among those who attended.