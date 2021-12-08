Commission comes to the rescue of woman abandoned by husband, family

Kochi

08 December 2021

27-year-old denied entry into house despite court order

The Kerala State Women’s Commission has asked the police to explain why necessary action was not taken in the complaint filed by a 27-year-old who had alleged that her husband and his family members had denied her entry into their house despite having a favourable court order.

Shiji Sivaji, member of the commission, met the woman here on Wednesday as part of the inquiry into the alleged lapses on the part of the police and to extend all support to her. “The woman will be accommodated at the government shelter home till legal and other related steps in the case are complete,” she said. The commission has asked the police to furnish a reply on the action taken on her complaint lodged at the Ernakulam North police station.

A native of Kayamkulam, the woman had complained that she was denied entry into her husband’s house at Kaloor despite an order issued by the First Class Judicial Magistrate, Aluva, permitting her entry. The woman had alleged that her husband and his relatives locked the house and left the place after hearing about the order issued by the court. She was forced to sit in front of the gate and her health had deteriorated following the tough situation. The woman had complained that her husband took all her money and abandoned her after her health condition worsened.

Ms. Shiji said that the District Legal Services Authority has agreed to provide legal help to the woman. People associated with the authority will inform the First Class Judicial Magistrate, Aluva, about her plight. They will also submit that the woman was denied entry by her husband in violation of the court order.

Personnel at the Ernakulam North Police station said that they were yet to get the order from the court to break open the lock and to ensure the entry of woman into her husband’s house. The District Legal Services Authority has agreed to present this before the court and seek necessary orders, they said. The husband of the woman was not available for comment.