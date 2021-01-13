Colleges step up vigil against pandemic

Kochi

13 January 2021 00:30 IST

MG varsity to take stock of situation as some students test positive

Colleges under the Mahatma Gandhi University here have stepped up vigil against the pandemic spread after they reopened a week ago. Managements have asked teachers, non-teaching staff and security personnel to ensure the stringent implementation of safety guidelines and protocol prescribed by the Health Department. The university is expected to take stock of the estimate number of students and teachers tested positive by next week. However, there have been cases of a few students testing positive as per the preliminary assessment.

Principals pointed out that students or teachers with symptoms are advised not to come to campuses. They will be asked to undergo tests and update on results. “Once a student tests positive, we ask all students and teachers who had come in contact to go on quarantine. They are permitted to join for classes after submitting the medical certificate confirming that they have turned negative,” they said.

Heads of institutions can take a call on whether the classes for a department concerned need to be suspended, if a student or teacher tests positive. Usually, offline classes for such a batch is suspended for at least a week. Teachers said that they ask the primary contacts of the infected to opt for home quarantine. “We also ask them to take a test before rejoining,” they said. Hostel wardens have been asked to step up surveillance against the violation of safety protocol. Students are not allowed to crowd in any spot or share their food. Special care has to be taken in the common dining room and other areas inside the hostel. They have been told not to venture out of their rooms, if a student or teacher of their class tests positive.

B. Prakash Kumar, Registrar of Mahatma Gandhi University, said that managements have been told to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and protocol prescribed by the Health Department. They have to inform the health authorities if a student or teacher/non-teaching staff is reported positive. Steps should be taken to disinfect classrooms and carry out necessary follow-up steps, he said.