College student killed in road accident in Kochi

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 02, 2022 23:23 IST

A college student met with a tragic death after his motorcycle was knocked down by a car on the national highway at Kalamassery on Friday around 7.50 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Sonse Antony Saji, 19, of Pathanamthitta. He was a second year BBA student.

Sonse was staying at Pathadipalam and was on his way to college at Kalamassery for Onam celebrations when tragedy struck.

The car coming from the opposite direction knocked down the motorcycle while taking a U-turn at Kalamassery. Incidentally, the car was driven by a teacher of the same college, the police said.

Though Sonse was rushed to the Government Medical College, he succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving). The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy.

