Coastal protection work brings relief to Chellanam residents

January 16, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Work on protection of around 7.32 km of coast has brought relief to residents in Chellanam panchayat, who have been at the receiving end of sea erosion, made worse by high-tidal waves during the monsoon season.

The coast along Velankanni-Bazaar and Kannamaly is relatively safe now from possible severe sea erosion.

Casting of 2.5-tonne tetrapods has been completed by 91% as on January 10 this year. Similarly, progress has been made in casting of 3.5-tonne and five-tonne tetrapods. Of the 66,039 tetrapods of two tonnes each, 59,830 have been completed. Similarly, of the 56,110 tetrapods of 3.5 tonnes each, 49,521 have been completed. A total of 2,189, out of a total of 5,437 five-tonne tetrapods have been cast so far. There has also been considerable progress in placing of these concrete structures ahead of the rainy season.

Chellanam panchayat president K.L. Joseph said the people were satisfied with the nature and progress of the sea protection work. There is no scope for complaints. However, he said that with protection walls coming up in the southern end of the the coast, sea rise has been significant in the northern side.

V.T. Sebastian of Chellanam Janakiya Vedhi, which had launched an agitation in October 2019 demanding a total solution for protection of the coast between South Chellanam and Fort Kochi, said people had expressed their satisfaction with the work. However, he reiterated that the Janakiya Vedhi stuck to its demand for a total solution, complete with groynes to fully protect the coast.

The seawall construction using tetrapods has been completed by around 83% so far. Construction of groynes is under progress. Work on both short groynes and T-shaped groyes is progressing fast.

Mr. Sebastian said that the protection work will be over with the completion of the groynes and a decision to deposit the dredged materials from the shipping channel close to the Chellanam coast to reduce the intensity of sea waves. He said it has been a long-standing demand that the dredged materials be deposited close to the coast by Cochin port to help regeneration of the coast. However, a decision in this regard has not been taken so far.