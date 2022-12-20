CMFRI develops seaweed-based product to fight non-alcoholic fatty liver

December 20, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - KOCHI

CadalminTM LivCure extract, a patent-protected nutraceutical product developed by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) from seaweeds to combat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease will be available in the market soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

CMFRI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Emineotech, a private limited company dealing with health products, for commercial production and marketing. CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan signed the licence agreement with Evanjalist Pathrose, managing director, Emineotech, here on Tuesday.

A press release from the institute said the product contains 100% natural bioactive ingredients extracted from select seaweeds. The product is made using eco-friendly green technology to improve liver health and is the 9th nutraceutical developed by CMFRI.

CMFRI has already commercialised nutraceuticals to combat lifestyle diseases such as type-2 diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol, hypertension, hypothyroidism, and osteoporosis, besides an immunity booster.

“We have been receiving overwhelming response from the public ever since CMFRI developed the CadalminTM LivCure extract, which shows increasing demand for natural remedies against lifestyle diseases,” said Mr. Gopalakrishnan.

Kajal Chakraborty, principal scientist at the marine biotechnology, fish nutrition and health division of the CMFRI, led the research work to develop the product, which will hit the market in four months and will be made available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading e-commerce platforms. There will also be physical market networks across the country, said Mr. Pathrose.