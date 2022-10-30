Clean up ghats along Periyar: MLA

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 30, 2022 17:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Roji John, MLA, has demanded that the ghats along the river Periyar should be cleaned up on a war footing considering that the Mandalam (Sabarimala pilgrimage) season is nearing. He was speaking at the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting here on Saturday. The MLA also said that survey operations for beginning construction works on the Angamaly bypass should be launched without delay.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas demanded an emergency meeting of the Traffic Advisory Board to address traffic problems in Thrikkakara. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The meeting reviewed the progress of development works under way in the current financial year. Officials from KWA (PH Division) in Kochi; JNNRUM Cochin Project Division; Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project; Major Irrigation department; Public Works department (Roads), Thrikkakara; Edamalayar Irrigation Project Division and Public Works department (Buildings Division) were among those who attended the DDC meeting, the communication added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
local authority

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app