CIAL business jet terminal touches 1,000 services mark

March 14, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The business jet terminal of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) handled 1,000 services during the 14 months of its operations.

The 40,000 sq. ft. terminal operates out of Terminal-2 of the airport and is a luxury facility at par with the best in the world.

The business jet terminal’s offer of aircraft-to-car door access in two minutes has caught the imagination of the users, said a communication from CIAL on Thursday. Special Customs and immigration counters, and a duty-free shop are available at the terminal.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the highlights of the terminal operations is the arrival of a dozen chartered flights in April 2023 with delegates participating in the G20 summit in Lakshadweep. A Boeing 737 landed at the terminal in September 2023. The aircraft brought 58 passengers. The terminal handled 120 services during the first two months of 2024. It is expected that the number of services will cross 1,200 this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.