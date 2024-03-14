ADVERTISEMENT

CIAL business jet terminal touches 1,000 services mark

March 14, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The business jet terminal of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) handled 1,000 services during the 14 months of its operations.

The 40,000 sq. ft. terminal operates out of Terminal-2 of the airport and is a luxury facility at par with the best in the world.

The business jet terminal’s offer of aircraft-to-car door access in two minutes has caught the imagination of the users, said a communication from CIAL on Thursday. Special Customs and immigration counters, and a duty-free shop are available at the terminal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the highlights of the terminal operations is the arrival of a dozen chartered flights in April 2023 with delegates participating in the G20 summit in Lakshadweep. A Boeing 737 landed at the terminal in September 2023. The aircraft brought 58 passengers. The terminal handled 120 services during the first two months of 2024. It is expected that the number of services will cross 1,200 this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US