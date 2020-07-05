CIAL audits measures

KOCHI

05 July 2020

The third phase of the audit of measures being implemented by the Cochin International Airport authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be undertaken now.

The step follows a woman employee at the taxi counter at the airport being tested positive for COVID-19. The airport authority said that the third phase of the audit was to make sure that no loopholes were left in the precautionary meausres. The employee had informed her superiors immediately after she developed mild symptoms on June 24.

Masks, gloves, personal protection gears, and face shields had been supplied to all the employees and the airport was leaving nothing to chance, said a communication here.

