Chief Secretary, judge inspect site for proposed High Court building

January 13, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Visit part of studying feasibility of the 27-acre area near HMT at Kalamassery

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level team of officials including Chief Secretary V.P. Joy ,District Collector Renu Raj, and Law Secretary V. Hari Nair along with High Court Building Committee member Justice A. Muhammed Mustaq and High Court Registrar General P. Krishnakumar on Friday inspected the proposed site at Kalamassery for a new High Court building.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

A high-level team of officials, including Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, District Collector Renu Raj, Law Secretary V. Hari Nair, High Court Building Committee member Justice A. Muhammed Mustaq, and High Court Registrar General P. Krishnakumar inspected the site-around 27 acres-near HMT at Kalamassery for the proposed new High Court building.

The High Court has not yet taken a decision on relocating itself out of the city. The visit was a part of studying the feasibility and other aspects of the site before placing the proposal before the full court, which will take a final call on the matter, according to High Court sources.

