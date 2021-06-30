Chellanam records highest number of COVID cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

30 June 2021 21:27 IST

60 test positive in coastal region; district’s TPR stands at 8.24%

Chellanam recorded the highest number of new COVID cases in Ernakulam on Wednesday, with 60 people testing positive.

Ernakulam recorded a total of 1,448 new COVID cases. Of these, 59 were from Puthenvelikkara, 48 from Kumbalangi, 47 from Thrikkakara, 41 from Kalamassery, 34 from Thripunithura and 32 from Vadakkekara. Six health workers have tested positive.

The test positivity rate stood at 8.24% when 17,553 samples were sent for testing.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 1,329 people were considered to have recovered, while 12,577 people are under treatment. Of those who are recovering, 8,262 people remain at home. As many as 314 people are recovering in intensive care units. While 231 people were discharged from treatment centres, 102 were newly admitted on Wednesday.