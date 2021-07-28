Chammani alleges foul play in waste treatment project

KOCHI

28 July 2021 22:31 IST

Former Mayor of the Corporation of Cochin and KPCC secretary Tony Chammani reiterated his demand for a “comprehensive” enquiry into the tender procedures being followed by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) for establishing waste treatment plants in various districts and for bio-mining programme at waste dumping yards in the State.

He alleged at a press conference here on Wednesday that the conditions of the contract were not being followed and that companies that did not have the prescribed qualifications were being given appointments through the “backdoor”. Mr. Chammani alleged that the works awarded to a private company in Kozhikode, Kollam, and Ernakulam districts were illegal.

Advertising

Advertising