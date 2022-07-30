Kochi

CCTV facility to be restored in Eloor, Edayar industrial areas

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 30, 2022 21:24 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 21:25 IST

The surveillance by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) against industrial pollution along the Eloor and Edayar industrial areas will resume from this week.

The PCB has sanctioned ₹27 lakh towards installing nine cameras with night vision facility at select points along both sides of the Periyar river in the Eloor and Edayar industrial areas. Keltron has been entrusted with the task of installing the CCTV facility. The cameras will be set up near FACT, Pathalam bund, and near Travancore Cochin Chemicals, according to officials.

The lack of proper surveillance had hampered the efforts to find the sources of industrial pollution and enabled violators to get off scot-free as there was no camera cover in key spots. There was also inordinate delay in resolving the issue by replacing the damaged cameras. The board had set up around eight cameras in 2013 on both sides of the Periyar at Eloor and Edayar at a cost of ₹1.25 crore.

However, poor maintenance and absence of regular monitoring resulted in the system turning defunct. A display board was also set up at FACT Junction to inform the public about the water quality in the river and the air quality levels in the industrial area. But, it always displayed the same readings.

Though the PCB is restoring the CCTV facility, the growth of vegetation inside the compound wall of industrial units located close to the river is likely to affect proper vision. The overgrown bushes close to the river stretch had also blocked a clear view of the area. The Irrigation department is yet to undertake work, despite repeated directives from the State Level Monitoring Committee on solid waste management.

