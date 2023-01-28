ADVERTISEMENT

Cardinal must step down, says lay people’s group

January 28, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, should not continue showing disrespect to the faithful and step down from his position after being granted bail by a trial court in cases related to controversial land deals, said Alamaya Munnettam, an organisation of lay people’s group in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

The group alleged that the Cardinal was facing trial in 14 land deal cases and had been granted bail after trying to defy the court over the last two years. It is improper on the part of a person in the Cardinal’s position to be facing court trial, and it is an insult to the entire Syro-Malabar Church, it said.

The group demanded that if the Cardinal refused to step down, action should be initiated by the Vatican and the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church against him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US