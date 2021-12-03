C-Branch completes interrogation in Mofia case

KOCHI

03 December 2021

The District Rural-C Branch probing the alleged suicide of Mofiya Parveen concluded the custodial interrogation of the accused in the case. The investigation team has returned the custody of the victim’s husband Mohammed Suhail and his parents Rukhiya and Yousuf on Friday. The team led by the investigation officer DySP V. Rajeev had taken the accused for evidence collection, including at the house of the accused where Mofiya was allegedly tortured.

The investigation team has confirmed gathering evidence corroborating the victim’s alleged suicide note suggesting domestic violence and harassment over dowry as reasons for taking the extreme step. It has been found that the woman had allegedly faced mental as well as physical torture at the hands of her in-laws. Significantly, the team had also recovered visuals and posts made by Mofiya through her private social media handle describing her alleged ordeal at the hands of her in-laws.

The police had also collected the statements of neighbours of the accused and friends who were in the know of the reportedly fractured relationship between the couple.

The accused have been slapped with IPC Sections 304B (dowry death), 498A (husband or relative of husband subjecting woman to cruelty), 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against the accused.

The victim was found hanging at her house at Edayapuram on November 22.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.