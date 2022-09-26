Business jet terminal at CIAL this year, says CM

ADVERTISEMENT

A business jet terminal will be readied at the Cochin International Airport this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the Chairman of CIAL, has said.

Addressing shareholders at CIAL’s annual general body meeting online on Monday, he said the airport was among the few that made profits during the last fiscal.

The profit after deducting taxes was ₹26.13 crore. In addition, it was able to get back 80% of its pre-pandemic traffic, while also being ranked as one that hosted the third most number of international travellers in India, he said and added that an international cargo terminal would be readied at the airport by October 23.