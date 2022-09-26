Business jet terminal at CIAL this year, says CM

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 26, 2022 22:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A business jet terminal will be readied at the Cochin International Airport this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the Chairman of CIAL, has said.

Addressing shareholders at CIAL’s annual general body meeting online on Monday, he said the airport was among the few that made profits during the last fiscal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The profit after deducting taxes was ₹26.13 crore. In addition, it was able to get back 80% of its pre-pandemic traffic, while also being ranked as one that hosted the third most number of international travellers in India, he said and added that an international cargo terminal would be readied at the airport by October 23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app