Bulk of CSML projects to get over by December

KOCHI

09 May 2021 23:37 IST

Upgradation of roads to cost ₹300 crore, the biggest component of ₹1,000 crore allotted to the agency

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has set December as the revised deadline to complete its pending projects in the city and West Kochi, except the ₹100-crore project to reconstruct the Ernakulam Market. Of them, resurfacing of roads and corridors that are being upgraded as smart roads will be completed by May-end, before the monsoon begins, the agency’s Chief Executive Officer Jafar Malik said.

The upgradation of roads constitute ₹300 crore, the biggest component from the total ₹1,000 crore allotted to the agency.

Smart roads in the city hub and West Kochi are being upgraded using milling method, wherein the tarred layer is scooped out and relaid, to ensure durability and lessen quarrying to source aggregate.

Advertising

Advertising

Approximately 70% of work undertaken by CSML to upgrade roads, drains, footpaths, and allied infrastructure is already over. Efforts will be made to speed up tarring work, taking advantage of the low traffic volume due to the lockdown. Smart road work in West Kochi suffered considerable delay owing to the inordinate delay on the part of the contracting firm in commencing work. While resurfacing and readying of drainage of all five smart roads are over, allied works are pending. A new firm will be awarded the contract to ensure that pending works are completed by October, Mr. Malik said.

According to schedule, CSML’s mandate in Kochi will end in March 2022, unless the Centre extends it. Around 60% of works that the agency undertook have been completed so far, it is learnt.

Ernakulam market

The relocation of merchants to temporary stalls before work to reconstruct the Ernakulam Market begins is expected to be over by May-end. The new market is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2023.

The renovated Marine Drive walkway is expected to be ready by month-end. Ninety per cent of works is over, while installation of lights and landscaping are pending. The installation of CCTVs on the walkway and in other parts of the city too is expected to get over by month-end.

STP uncertain

The sole CSML project that ran into uncertainty is the one to build a sewage treatment plant (STP) in West Kochi due to opposition from a section of residents.