Budget lays out plan for agriculture growth

Kochi

17 February 2021 00:42 IST

New projects by district panchayat

The Ernakulam District Panchayat budget for 2021-22 has laid out a clear programme of agricultural development over the next year. A total of nearly ₹10 crore has been set aside for agricultural activities. The budget has also focussed on housing for all and welfare of women.

The budget was presented by district panchayat vice president Shiny George at a session presided over by Ullas Thomas, president, on Tuesday.

The budget allocation for agriculture included ₹2 crore for comprehensive farming activities, ₹25 lakh for Kera Gramam Programme and ₹50 lakh for the one-rice and one-fish agricultural cycle activities.

Advertising

Advertising

Farmers will be supported with a subsidy of ₹17,000 per hectare. There will also be steps to establish rice mills under the aegis of the district panchayat so that farmers can sell the rice produced in their paddy fields.

A collective dairy farming unit at Neriamangalam is among the projects envisaged in the budget. A total of ₹30 lakh has been set aside for launching a farm that will include 200 cows and 300 buffaloes.

The district panchayat will develop and encourage farm tourism through the establishments at the Aluva seed production centre and Neriamangalam and Okkal agricultural farms.

Road development

The budget has set aside ₹64 crore for building new roads and ₹10 crore for repair and maintenance works.

The budget has also allocated ₹3.5 crore for drinking water projects in the district.

In addition, fund has been allocated for launching ironing and dry fish units, restaurants, and small fertiliser making units in local areas.