ADVERTISEMENT

Book chronicling Cusat’s journey to be released on March 18

March 16, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KOCHI

It recollects contributions of people who had shaped the progress of the university in the last five decades

The Hindu Bureau

The history of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has been chronicled in a book to be released on March 18.

Titled ‘A Journey towards Excellence: 50 Years of Cochin University of Science and Technology’, the book will be released by P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries.

The 260-page book was penned by a team of former and serving staff members of the university. It has recollected the contributions of people who had shaped the progress of the university in the last five decades. The book has also recorded major milestones over the last 50 years, according to an official communication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Set up in 1971 as University of Cochin with 500 students, the university has a current strength of about 8,000 students and nearly 500 faculty members across 30 teaching departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US