Bishop visits fasting priest as protest continues

17 January 2022 22:38 IST

Faridabad Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara visited Prakash P. John, N. O. Thomas Keecheri and Father Babu Kalathil, who are on an indefinite fast at Lisie Hospital in Kochi demanding that the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church should permanently accord its sanction to the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly for a fully congregation-facing Mass celebration.

There is a difference of opinion between the Syro-Malabar Church authorities and a group of priests and lay people about the way the Mass should be celebrated. While the Synod says that the Mass should be celebrated with the celebrant (priest) facing the congregation for the first half and face away from the people for the second half, the archdiocesan members have demanded a fully congregation-facing Mass celebration.

The Bishop of Chanda diocese, Ephreim Narikulam, visited Father Tom Mullanchira, who is on a fast in front of the Cardinal's residence in the city demanding permission for a fully congregation-facing Mass, said a communication here on Monday.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Vicar Antony Kairiyil of the archdiocese met Cardinal George Alencherry on Monday to brief him on the developments in the archdiocese following the demand for permission to continue with the fully congregation-facing Mass celebration. Members of the permanent Synod had said they would meet with the Metropolitan Vicar online to discuss the issues.