Behanan alleges global racket behind ‘antique cheating’

KOCHI

29 September 2021 01:31 IST

Benny Behanan, Congress MP and Oommen Chandy loyalist, has alleged the operation of an international racket in the cheating using fake antiques case and said the ongoing investigation was aimed at saving the accused, Monson Mavunkal.

The case was being investigated by the Crime Branch as just another cheating case. The accused had invited senior police officers, veteran political leaders, cine stars and mediapersons to his home and used these connections as a smokescreen to further his motives. A serious investigation was necessary to unravel the entire issue, Mr. Behanan said. Contending that international antique smuggling was a rampant crime, he said Mr. Mavunkal should be probed for international smuggling.In response to a question, Mr. Behanan said there was no need to disbelieve KPCC president K. Sudhakaran’s explanation for visiting Mr. Mavunkal’s home. Public personalities should exercise caution while visiting such people at their homes, he said.

BJP blames govt

State BJP president K.Surendran said that the government, the Opposition and officials were on the side of cheats. He said an investigation by the Kerala police into the case wasn’t enough. The State Police Chief had said the case should be investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Was this statement made with the Chief Minister’s consent, he asked.

Advertising

Advertising