Bangladesh naval team visits Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI 
September 26, 2022 21:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh naval delegation at the Damage Control Simulator at the Southern Naval Command. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An eight-member delegation from the Bangladesh Navy Operational Sea Training Group visited the Naval Base to witness operational sea training at India’s Southern Naval Command.  As part of the orientation training, an interactive session along with practical classes on seamanship, firefighting, damage control, first aid and safety at sea were conducted. The interactive sessions also provided an opportunity to exchange the best practices followed. The visiting team went to training facilities and simulators under the Command which provided a professional insight into operational sea training.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app