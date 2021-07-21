Ayalkoottam groups to sensitise people on Zika virus in Vazhakulam

Kochi

21 July 2021 19:29 IST

Move comes a week after a health worker in panchayat testing positive for disease

Kudumbashree’s ‘ayalkoottam’ neighbourhood groups have been formed to create awareness on Zika virus and coordinate measures to check the spread of the disease in Vazhakulam panchayat.

The move comes a week after a health worker residing in the panchayat was tested positive for the disease. The panchayat authorities in association with health officials have stepped up vigil in all the wards. “We are now focussing at the ward-level by forming cluster groups involving ayalkoottam members to sensitise people on the impact of the Zika virus. These groups will work closely with panchayat and health officials to check the infection,” said C. K Gopalakrishnan, president of the panchayat.

The samples of the family members of the health worker were sent to the regional unit of the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha. “The panchayat has initiated mosquito control measures including fogging and spraying larvicides in drains as part of the drive to check mosquito menace,” said Mr. Gopalakrishnan.

Advertising

Advertising

The Health Department had organised awareness sessions for all the ward members in the panchayat. The district-level surveillance against vector-borne diseases has also been stepped up in the wake of the detection of Zika virus case in Vazhakulam. The samples of two persons in Chellanam and division 40 of the Kochi Corporation, suspected to have been infected with the disease, have been confirmed as negative.

The department has requested the public to observe dry day once in a week to check breeding of mosquitoes. All water tanks have to be covered using proper lids to prevent breeding. Stagnant water in flower pots, containers and coolers have to be removed regularly. The district administration has also sought the support of all the healthcare facilities in the fight against vector-borne diseases.