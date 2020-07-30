An all-purpose decontamination device from Maker Village

Lumos, an Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Technology-based decontamination device developed by Devaditek Innovations.

Lumos can be used to sanitise a variety of objects including vegetables and masks

As the initial wave of COVID-19 hit the world, a start-up at Maker Village in Kalamassery came across a United Nations (UN) communication inviting tech-driven innovations to fight the pandemic.

For Devaditek Innovations, which was into developing tech solutions for the Navy and the shipping industry, that turned out to be a triggering point to give a spin to a solution they already had evolved for their core area. Thus was born Lumos, an Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Technology-based decontamination device that can be used to sanitise a variety of objects, including vegetables, N-95 masks, mobile phones, parcels, newspapers, toys and the like.

“In collaboration with The Master Plan initiative of the UN, we have already sent a batch of the products to Maldives, Ecuador, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Haiti. We have now received orders from abroad and India. Since then we have manufactured 50 more units at our facility at Maker Village while another 200 are under production,” said Sumith Mohan, CEO of the start-up.

It took them about a month to convert the idea into a prototype with the help of fab lab at the Maker Village. They developed four different prototypes before settling for the current design compatible with multiple trays to hold articles to sanitise.

Unlike the conventional method of spraying disinfectant, UVGI uses UV light to inactivate pathogens, which does not leave behind chemical residues, eliminating the risk of exposure to toxic chemicals.

“The device could be effectively used to check the breakout of infections among healthcare professionals deployed in isolation wards in COVID care centres by constantly sanitising their personal belongings using it. The high-power lamps coupled with ozone functionality ensure 100% disinfection,” said Manoj Menon, COO of the start-up.

The chambers of the device has different features and volumes that make it fit not just for clinical environment but for offices and homes as well.

The start-up is now producing 10 units a week though the production can be scaled up based on demand with the state-of-the-art facilities at Maker Village.

The product is priced at ₹10,000 while the company has also brought out low cost mobile battery-driven units.