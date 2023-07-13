ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Thomas appointed acting Chief Justice of Kerala HC

July 13, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Move follows elevation of S.V.N. Bhatti as Supreme Court judge

The Hindu Bureau

Acting Chief Justice Alexander Thomas 

Justice Alexander Thomas, the senior-most judge of the Kerala High Court has been appointed acting Chief Justice following the elevation of S.V.N. Bhatti as Supreme Court judge. He was appointed as additional judge on January 23, 2014 and made a permanent judge with effect from March 10, 2016. Before being appointed as a judge, he had served as Senior Government Pleader, Standing Counsel for Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India, Railway Ministry, and the Kerala Public Service Commission. Meanwhile, the High Court gave a send-off to Mr. Bhatti at a full reference held on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US