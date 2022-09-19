Actor Naslen files complaint with cyber cell alleging creation of fake profile

A derogatory comment against Narendra Modi allegedly posted from Facebook account

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 19, 2022 22:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Young actor Naslen K. Gafoor has filed a complaint before the Kochi Cyber Cell alleging that a fake Facebook profile was created in his name.

The actor said in a social media post on Monday that the person behind the fraud had posted a derogatory comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the fake profile. “I came to know about it from my friends, who alerted me about the fake profile. A complaint has been lodged before the cyber cell seeking an inquiry to find out those involved in creating it,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Naslen said he had received messages from a few people saying that they would not watch his movies anymore for posting a derogatory message against the Prime Minister, without realising that it was a fake profile.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app