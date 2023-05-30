ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Hareesh Pengan passes away at 49

May 30, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Malayalam actor Hareesh Pengan, 49, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday.

He was under treatment for liver-related ailments and the death occurred around 3.15 p.m, according to the staff at Amrita Hospital. He was getting ready for liver transplantation. However, his condition worsened on Tuesday, they said.

A resident of Thruthissery, near Athani, here, he is known for his performances in movies such as Maheshinte Prathikaram,Shafeekinte Santhosham,Jane Man,Priyan Ottathilanu,Jo and Jo,Minnal Murali, and Jaya Jaya Jaya He.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US