Kochi

Action against dumping of stale fish in the open

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 10, 2022 20:34 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 20:34 IST

The health squad in Thripunitura Municipality has initiated action against people involved in the dumping of stale fish in the open at division 34 of the civic body.

The stale fish, which was brought in a mini truck, was dumped on the thick vegetation near the road side. Notice has been issued to the violators, according to C.A. Benny, chairman of the Standing Committee on Health.

“We will impose maximum fine as part of the efforts to curb the menace of illegal dumping of waste along the roadside and into waterbodies. The health squad had issued a fine of up to ₹25,000 in recent cases of illegal dumping by various individuals,” he said.

