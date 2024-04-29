Accused in Sidhardhan death case moves HC for bail

April 29, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

A bail petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court by Arun Keloth, the fourth accused in the case relating to the death of J.S. Sidharthan, student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad. Arun, the college union chairman, said in his petition that he was falsely implicated in the crime. He did nothing which drove Sidharthan to suicide. When the alleged torture occurred, he was busy making arrangements for sports events at the college. He claimed that he had an excellent academic record and had participated in arts and cultural activities. He said that detaining him in prison for a further period would affect his future.

