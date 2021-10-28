A fest that gives Kadamakkudy its due as a tourism destination

KOCHI

Four-day Kadamakkudy Carnival gets under way at Pizhala in Kochi

The four-day Kadamakkudy Village Fest, dubbed as Kadamakkudy Carnival, may be a prelude to a sustained campaign to showcase the idyllic network of 14 islands as a perfect getaway from the hubbub of the city.

The fest, which got under way at Pizhala on Thursday, is being organised by local bodies in association with tour operators and the local community.

Kadamakkudy, which is just 8 km away from Kochi city, is dominated by waterbodies and paddy fields with land accounting for a mere 16%. “It has immense tourism potential and gives a perfect frame for visitors at any time of the year. Kadamakkudy is going to be the highlight of the Water Metro when it is introduced,” said Vipin Raj, vice president, Kadamakkudy panchayat.

The organisers have set up a food court showcasing the indigenous dishes of Kadamakkudy at the fest. “We have handpicked women known for their culinary skills and given them training under an experienced chef for the purpose. We have set an ambitious target of around 10,000 footfalls at the food court through the four days,” said Benny Xavier, an aqua farm owner. The food court will be open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Depending on its success, the food court will be made a permanent arrangement opening up a revenue source for the local community.

Kadamakkudy panchayat president Mary Vincent said the fest might even be made into an annual event.

“What we are aiming through this fest is to create a miniature of all 14 islands that could be experienced in around three hours. There are fishing expeditions, local games to engage children, boating, kayaking, and food courts,” said Vishal Koshy, a kayaking operator.

Rajeev P.K., joint convener of the organising committee of the fest, said Kadamakkudy was perfectly placed to be developed into a village tourism destination. It is easily accessible from Container Terminal Road and offers a boating experience touching all 14 islands rivalling that of the inflated boat rides offered by other tourism destinations, he added.

Of the 14 islands, many are inaccessible by road. The organisers said what the visitors get to see from the new Pizhala bridge was just part of Kadamakkudy though many tend to believe so.