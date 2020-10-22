929 fresh cases recorded in Ernakulam

Kochi

22 October 2020 21:56 IST

414 persons recover; source of infection unknown in 197 patients

A total of 929 persons were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in Ernakulam district on Thursday.

Barring seven of the newly infected, all others acquired the disease through local contact. The source of infection in 197 patients remains unknown.

New cases were mostly reported from Edathala, Nellikuzhi, Kumbalanghi, Kothamangalam, Fort Kochi, Thrikkakara, Pallarimangalam, and Koovappady. There were seven health workers, six police personnel, an Indian Reserve Battalion official, and three migrant workers among the newly infected. As many as 414 persons recovered from the illness.

On Thursday, 1,791 people were brought under disease surveillance and 2,407 taken off the list. At last count, there were 29,446 people under observation — 27,860 at home, 60 at COVID Care Centres, and 1,526 at paid quarantine centres.

A total of 217 patients were admitted to first-line treatment centres/hospitals on Thursday, while 192 were discharged. The district has a total of 11,875 patients right now, 8,734 of them at home.

For testing, 5,967 samples were sent from the district on Thursday, and the control room handled 420 calls, 218 from the public.