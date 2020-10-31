674 test positive in district

KOCHI

31 October 2020 00:13 IST

s many as 674 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

Fifteen health workers tested positive, the source of infection of 198 people is unkown and 456 people contracted the infection through contact on the day.

New cases of the infection were reported from areas including Fort Kochi, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Kalamassery, Kaloor, Elamkunnapuzha, Palluruthy, and Koovapady.

A total of 741 people tested negative on Friday and 29,883 people remain in quarantine. As many as 12,325 people are being treated for the disease in the district and a majority of them are recovering at home.

For testing, 5,191 samples were collected from government and private facilities. While 194 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 46 patients are being treated at PVS Hospital, 964 people are being monitored at FLTCs and 140 patients are at SLTCs. At private hospitals, 712 patients are being treated.

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Suhas has extended Section 144 in the district till November 15 in view of the fact that efforts to ensure social distancing to control the pandemic have not been effective.