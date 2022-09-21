4.2 kg of gold seized at Kochi airport, five arrested

Seizures reported within 12 hours at the Kochi airport

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 21, 2022 20:04 IST

Gold seized at the Kochi airport on Wednesday.

Customs officials seized 4.2 kg of gold worth ₹1.9 crore in three separate incidents at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at Nedumbassery here on Wednesday.

Five persons were arrested in connection with the seizures reported within 12 hours at the airport. In the first incident, Shahul Hameed, a Thrissur native, and his wife who arrived from Dubai in an Air India (AI 934) flight along with their two children were held after officials found 1.2 kg of gold in their possession.

Three passengers who arrived here from Kuala Lumpur in an Air Asia (AK 39) flight were arrested after sleuths recovered 1.2 kg of gold from them. The arrested include Malai Thiruppiranthagam, his wife, and their friend who is a native of Malaysia, according to a release issued here.  

In the third incident, 1.7 kg of gold in paste form and wrapped in two packets were found hidden under the seat of an Indigo flight (6E 1847) that arrived here from Muscat. A detailed probe is on to nab those behind the smuggling.

