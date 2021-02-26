408 new cases in district

KOCHI

26 February 2021 00:47 IST

The district reported 408 new COVID-19 cases and 490 recoveries on Thursday. Three health workers tested positive on the day.

Thirty-nine cases were reported from Koovappady followed by 19 from Thrikkakara, 17 from Mudakkuzha, 13 from Varapetty, 12 from Kalamasery, and 10 from Kunnukara.

The district has 9,101 patients and 25,207 under disease surveillance. Samples of 6,517 people were sent for testing from the district on Thursday.

