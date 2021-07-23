4 tonnes of e-waste sent for recycling from Civil Station

KOCHI

23 July 2021 22:19 IST

Around four tonnes of e-waste at the Civil Station and its offices were sent for recycling on Friday.

The e-waste was collected from 23 government offices and handed over to the Clean Kerala company for recycling, according to an official release.

The drive was carried out jointly by the Haritha Keralam Mission and District Suchitwa Mission. Clean Kerala company will give ₹15 for 1 kg of e-waste to the offices from the materials were collected.

