316 more test positive

KOCHI

05 April 2021 22:25 IST

Thrikkakara recorded a spike in new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 26 people testing positive from the area.

Kalamassery recorded 16 new cases and Kadavanthra saw 14, while Kaloor and Kizhakkambalam recorded 10 each. Two health workers were infected.

In total, 316 people tested positive for the virus in the district on Monday, and 150 people tested negative. A total of 13,020 people remain in quarantine.

Advertising

Advertising

The active caseload is at 2,727. A majority of people recovering from the infection remain at home (1,869), while 24 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital and 38 patients are at PVS Hospital. At FLTCs, 33 people are recuperating, and 115 people are admitted at SLTCs. At private hospitals, 235 patients are under treatment for the infection.