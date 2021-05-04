250 cases registered for violation of COVID-19 curbs

KOCHI

04 May 2021 22:51 IST

13,979 let off with warning; details of vehicles moving around being collected

Nearly 250 cases were registered by the police across the district on Tuesday when lockdown-like restrictions kicked in.

While the Ernakulam rural police registered 185 cases, Kochi city police registered 64 cases under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act for violating the COVID-19 protocol. The rural police arrested 68 persons, including eight for violating quarantine restrictions.

While the Kochi police took action against 1,042 for not wearing masks and maintaining physical distance and fined 455, the rural police booked 1,850 and 1,925 for the respective offences. The rural police also seized five vehicles.

The city police let off 13,979 with a warning. Their details have been collected and if they are found repeating their offence, they will be booked. Vehicle details are also being collected using CCTV images to keep track of those found moving around without genuine reasons. The Janamaithri police have also door-delivered medicines and other essential commodities in containment zones. Strict action will be taken against those violating the protocol, said Aiswarya Dongre, Deputy Commissioner (Kochi City).

Special drives are being held in all five sub-divisions under the supervision of K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) for detecting violations.