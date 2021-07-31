2,072 new COVID cases in district

KOCHI

31 July 2021 22:58 IST

Test positivity rate in Ernakulam at 9.63%

Ernakulam district recorded 2,072 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday with six of the new patients being health workers. The test positivity rate in the district was 9.63% and

Elamkunnapuzha saw 73 new cases followed by Thrikkakara 72, Nellikuzhi 53, Kalamassery 50, Edathala 46, Kottuvally 43, and Pyipra 42.

As many as 1,135 patients recovered.

Fresh admissions to hospitals were 161 while 159 patients got discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

The active caseload of the district on Saturday was 21,498.

A total of 21,506 samples were sent for testing.

Meanwhile, the district achieved a rare feat of vaccinating 9,318 migrant workers. There were 35 vaccination camps in the district for migrant workers. P.M. Firoz, the district labour officer, said subject to availability of vaccine, all migrant workers would be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Active intervention, especially strict observance of quarantine norms, helped Poothrukka, Palakuzha, and Maradi panchayats in the district keep COVID-19 under check with TPRs of 1.47%, 4.45%, and 7.3% respectively.

Not once did TPR of these panchayats cross 10%. At Poothrukka panchayat, no patient is allowed to stay at home as all patients get shifted to the domiciliary care centres readied by the panchayat. Quarantine for the kin of these testing positive is also strictly maintained. Food and provision for them are delivered at home. About 60% of the population have been vaccinated too, says Poothrukka panchayat president T.P. Varghese.

At Palakuzha, ward level committees carried out a tremendous work to check the spread of the pandemic. About 99% of the people aged above 45 years have been vaccinated.