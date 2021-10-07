1,839 COVID cases recorded in Ernakulam

KOCHI

As many as 1,839 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

A total of 1,790 people got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 37 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 11.36%. The regions where positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (85), Kuttampuzha (50), and Pallipuram (41).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Thoppumpady, Thammanam, Thevara, Ayappankavu, Chakkaraparambu, Chellanam, Kanjoor, and Vaduthala, according to an official release.

As many as 18,629 samples were tested on Thursday.