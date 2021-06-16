1,793 new cases in Ernakulam; TPR 14.4%

KOCHI

16 June 2021 21:51 IST

14 health workers among infected; active case load 14,139

A total of 1,793 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

A test positivity rate of 14.4% was recorded when 12,415 tests were done. The active case load stood at 14,139.

There were 14 health workers among those who tested positive. Aikaranad recorded the highest number of cases with 69 people testing positive. Kumbalanghi registered 58 new cases, Fort Kochi 53, Nayarambalam 51, Chellanam 49, Thrikkakara 47, Kalady 42, Kunnathunad 41, Kalamassery 37, and Mundamveli 35.

A total of 1,801 recoveries were recorded and 249 people were discharged from treatment facilities. As many as 179 people were newly admitted to hospitals and other treatment centres.

While 8,826 people are recovering from the infection at home, 1,096 are in private hospitals, 493 are in government hospitals, 13 people are recovering in INHS Sanjivani, and 1,918 are in FLTCs, SLTCs, and domiciliary care centres.

As many as 343 people are recuperating in ICUs.